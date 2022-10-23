Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Nordson by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Nordson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 165,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,644,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $216.53 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.69 and a 200-day moving average of $218.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.