Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cable One by 1.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Up 0.4 %

CABO stock opened at $772.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $730.44 and a twelve month high of $1,869.42. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,020.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,203.77.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,575.00.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.