Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.22 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,759,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $6,515,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 532.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 410,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $21,224,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

