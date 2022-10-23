Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 990.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 74.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

ACHC stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.