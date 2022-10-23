Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 20.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pentair by 82.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 11.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $39.62 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. Pentair’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

