Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.80 Million Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

