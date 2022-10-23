Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.84 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,737,000. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 35.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $99.24 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

