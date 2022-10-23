Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.90 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.