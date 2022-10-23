Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1,110.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 584,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

