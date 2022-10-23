Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Down 6.1 %

BL stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $201,160 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.