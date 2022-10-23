Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in WESCO International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 67.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 79.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $147.05. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at $398,317,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at $398,317,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 577,337 shares of company stock valued at $73,704,661 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

