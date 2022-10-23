Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $115.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

