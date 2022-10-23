Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in UMH Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,381 shares of company stock worth $52,924 over the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH Properties Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

