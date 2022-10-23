Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 130.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

