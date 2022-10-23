Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 154,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ENOV opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $164.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

