Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,535 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,566,000 after purchasing an additional 96,217 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB opened at $188.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $166.61 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.89.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

