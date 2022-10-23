Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 27,059 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at IRadimed

IRadimed Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.07.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.