Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,984 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,539,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 596,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,450 shares of company stock worth $30,653,689. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

SWAV stock opened at $276.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average is $221.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $314.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.