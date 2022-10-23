Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 37,929 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $286,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

