Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 69,655 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 199.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

