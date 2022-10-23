Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,299,202 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,299,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Latham Group by 138.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 219,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,771 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Latham Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Latham Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Latham Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIM opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SWIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

