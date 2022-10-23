Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,593 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimball International during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 20.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kimball International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.72%.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

