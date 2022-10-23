Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 49.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.4% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $142.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

