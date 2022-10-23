Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

ABM stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.