Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 151,442 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

