Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,169 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 19.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

ARCB stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

