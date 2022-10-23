Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 188 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $166.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

