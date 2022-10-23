Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,527 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Argan were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Argan by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Argan Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $32.33 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $448.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $118.11 million for the quarter.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.