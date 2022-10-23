Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 267,574 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

