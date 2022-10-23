Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,931 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $4,473,599. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

