Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,040 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,040 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 331,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 121,336 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.