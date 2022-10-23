Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,971 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRO opened at $29.15 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.