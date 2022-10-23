Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,382 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,382 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE MNRL opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

