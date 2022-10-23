Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 421,041 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.67 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.