Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 793 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $22,016,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after buying an additional 715,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after buying an additional 355,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 5.1 %

MGY stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

