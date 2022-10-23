Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 68.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 280.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

