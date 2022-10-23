Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 182.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 21,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,298 shares of company stock worth $12,888,956. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $194.10 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average of $220.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

