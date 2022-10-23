Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 233.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

