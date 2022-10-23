Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Safehold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Safehold by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $80.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

