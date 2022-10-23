Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Saul Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Trading Up 3.9 %

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.01%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Stories

