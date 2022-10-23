SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 12,905 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.03, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

