SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,581 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

