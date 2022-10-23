SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,748 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $370.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.36 and a 200 day moving average of $336.35. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.61 and a 52 week high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

