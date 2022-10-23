SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 70,450 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,450 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Dana by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,687 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 842,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Dana Stock Performance

Dana stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Dana Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.