SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Read More

