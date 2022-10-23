SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 743,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 701,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

