SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

