SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,071 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Incyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 37.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Incyte by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.