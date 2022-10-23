SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,361 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 192,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

