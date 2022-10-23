SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,849 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 30.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $2,971,045. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

